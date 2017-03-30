Watch The J Show Preview MidWest Rum Fest Cocktails LIVE from the CBS Radio Culinary Kitchen

Tune in for an exclusive demonstration and discussion with a MidWest Rum Fest mixologist! Join J, Gabe and Shelly from B96’s The J Show, as they learn about rum’s interesting history, while tasting samples of delicious cocktails!
TheRumLab.com presents the 3rd Annual MidWest Rum Festival on Saturday, April 8 at Logan Square Auditorium. The event is divided in two sessions from Noon – 5:30pm. The Spirit Industry Session consists of a one hour program offering industry professional the opportunity to network with brand representatives, attend training seminars, taste a wide variety of rums and mingle with industry colleagues. The Rum Aficionado Grand Tasting Session is open to the public and is perfect for Rum lovers. The session consists from, 1:30pm – 5:30pm, offers guests the opportunity to taste new rums, attend brand seminars and mixology demos.
Piña Colada
Ingredients:
2oz Don Q Gold
1oz Reál Ingredients Coconut
2oz Pineapple juice
Directions: Build in a shaker, strain over crushed ice into a rocks glass. Garnish with two pineapple leaves.
Spiced Old Fashioned
Ingredients:
1oz Don Q Anejo
1oz Don Q Oak Barrel Spiced
3 dashes Orange Bitters
Orange peel/Luxardo cherry garnish
Directions: Build in glass, add ice and stir. Pour over a large ice cube into a rocks glass. Garnish with Orange Peel and Luxardo Cherry.