NU Concludes Date-Rape Investigation; No One Disciplined

(CBS) — Northwestern University concludes its investigation into allegations of sexual misconduct and the alleged use of a date-rape drug by a fraternity on campus.
The school says no disciplinary action or further investigation will be made at this time, regarding the allegations of sexual misconduct.
There may be more fallout for the fraternity. NU officials say they will continue “to investigate other potential violations of the student code of conduct” uncovered during the inquiry.
Earlier this year, four women reported they were possibly given a date rape drug while attending a party at the fraternity on Jan. 21, the school previously reported. Two of those women believe they were sexually assaulted.