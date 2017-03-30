LIVE: CBS 2 News LIVE From The Broadcast Center  WATCH NOW

Part Of Southwest Highway Closed For Next Day Or Two, Following Rains: IDOT

March 30, 2017 9:45 PM By Jeremy Ross
Filed Under: flooding, Orland Park, Southwest Highway

(STMW) – Rain-flooded Southwest Highway was expected to remain closed from 131st to 135th streets near southwest suburban Orland Park for the next couple of days, state officials say.

Traffic control devices and directional signage were being used to guide drivers around the flooded roadway, the Illinois Department of Transportation said.

A posted detour directs drivers to use La Grange Road as an alternate route.

Drivers were advised to consider alternate routes or allow additional time to travel, IDOT said. The agency is monitoring the situation.

 

