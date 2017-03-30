Sister Of Woman Fatally Shot By Police In North Center Sues Officers

CHICAGO (CBS) — The family of a 55-year-old woman fatally shot in February by Chicago Police officers in the North Center neighborhood has filed a lawsuit claiming they violated her civil rights.

Michelle Robey was fatally shot Feb. 10 at a bus stop near Irving Park Road and Western Avenue when officers responded to a call about 5:45 p.m. of a person with a knife threatening employees at a nearby CVS, according to Chicago Police and the Cook County medical examiner’s office.

Robey left the CVS before officers arrived, but she brandished a knife at officers and threatened them when they encountered her at the bus stop, police said. Officers tried to use a stun gun to subdue her, but it had no effect. When she lunged at the officers, each fired a shot, killing her.

The suit, filed Tuesday in U.S. District court by Michelle Robey’s sister, Anastasia Robey, says the unnamed police officers who fired their weapons violated Michelle Robey’s civil rights when they used excessive force against her and their actions were “objectively unreasonable under the circumstances.”

The five-count suit seeks unspecified damages against the officers for excessive force, battery and wrongful death, according to court documents. The suit also seeks damages under the survival act and family expense act.

Robey’s shooting remains under investigation by the Independent Police Review Authority.

A representative for the Fraternal Order of Police Chicago Lodge 7 could not be immediately reached for comment Wednesday.

