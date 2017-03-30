Two Charged After Harvey Cops Raid Home Of YouTube Bragger

(CBS) — Charges have been filed against two men after Harvey police raided a home featured in a gun- and drug-filled video posted on YouTube.
Police executed a search warrant early Wednesday at 180 W. 158th St. They seized handguns, several rounds of ammunition and several bags of marijuana. Authorities held a news conference later to offer details.
They say a man featured prominently in the video, Ivory “Monk” King, was on house arrest as he flashed a gun onscreen and bragged about having a criminal lifestyle.
King has been charged with aggravated unlawful use of a weapon and dogfighting, in addition to several drug offenses, a Harvey city spokesperson told CBS 2 Thursday.
Also charged was Christian Sanders, 24. He faces one count of aggravated unlawful use of a weapon, possession of cannabis and possession of cannabis with intent to deliver.
The video also featured at least one dead animal that authorities said had been used in dogfighting.
“If individuals want to use social media and conduct criminal activity, I would continue to encourage it,” Harvey Police Deputy Chief Gregory Thomas said. “Thank you.”