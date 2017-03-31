2 Prospect Heights Men Are Being Held On Bond For Sexual Abuse Charges

CHICAGO (CBS) – Two northwest suburban men are behind bars accused of sexually abusing teenage boys.

As CBS 2’s Mai Martinez reports, police have identified three victims, but fear there could be more.

“It is very disturbing,” said Chief Al Steffen, Prospect Heights Police Department.

Chief Steffen is talking about the details of sexual abuse that investigators say several boys ages 14 to 16 suffered at the hands of Christopher and Anthony Wheeler inside their Prospect Heights home on Quaker Lane.

“It was mostly on the weekends and there’s activities that were used to invite the victims over. One was a birthday party. One was a sleep over,” Chief Steffen said. “The parents of the victims, they’re horrified, and they feel like they’ve been taken advantage of.”

Investigators said the married couple found victims among friends of their adopted son and a foster son.

“We feel that they’re using the two boys as a lure to bring in other kids that they used as sexual objects,” Chief Steffen said.

Prospect Heights Police learned of the alleged abuse after a 15-year-old Chicago boy went to a hospital and told staff he was sexually abused by the two men.

“The fathers actually showed him pornography and offered alcohol and he ended up engaging in sexual activity,” Chief Steffen said.

While investigating the case, police found two more victims–ages 14 and 15.

“Right now, we know for certain that there are three [victims] and there’s potential of at least two to three more,” Chief Steffen said. “We’re still looking through texts and emails and trying to build a case.”

In the meantime, Chief Steffen is encouraging any other victims to come forward.

The men are being help on $3- and $4-million bonds.

DCFS said the couple passes a background check in September 2016, but the agency is in the process of revoking their foster parent license, pending the outcome of this investigation.

Police said bother of the couple’s children are safe.