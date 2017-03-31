7 Killed In 3 South Shore Shootings Less Than 12 Hours Apart

CHICAGO (CBS) — Seven people were killed in three separate shootings less than 12 hours apart on Thursday in the South Shore neighborhood.

The latest shooting happened around 11 p.m., on the 2300 block of East 71st Street, just outside the South Shore Cultural Center. Police said a man and a woman were passengers in a grey van headed south on 71st Street when a black Jeep pulled up alongside them, and someone inside opened fire, causing the van to crash into a pole.

Police said the man was in the back seat of the fan, and suffered a fatal gunshot wound to his side. The woman was in the front passenger seat, and suffered a fatal gunshot wound to the head. Both were pronounced dead at the scene.

About seven hours earlier, four people were gunned down at Nadia Fish & Chicken, on the 2700 block of East 75th Street. Police said a man walked up to the restaurant around 4 p.m., and opened fire.

Once police arrived, a 21-year-old man and a 28-year-old man were found dead inside. Two other men were found dead in separate parking lots nearby, after running from the scene.

All four victims were pronounced dead at the scene. Three of the victims were identified by the Cook County Medical Examiner’s Office: Dillion Jackson, 20; Raheam Jackson, 19; and Emmanuel C. Stokes, 28. The fourth victim’s name has not yet been released.

Police said the attack was believed to be a gang-related act of retaliation for an earlier fatal shooting.

The Jackson brothers were visiting their mother at work at the time, and apparently were not the intended targets.

“They killed my sons in front of me,” she said Thursday afternoon.

Shortly after noon, a pregnant woman was found dead in an apartment near 75th and Luella. Authorities said 28-year-old Patrice Calvin – four months pregnant – had been shot in the head, and a source told CBS 2 the shooting might have been domestic-related.

No one was in custody for any of the shootings Friday morning. Area Central detectives were investigating.