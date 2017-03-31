Bears Waive DL Ego Ferguson

By Chris Emma–
(CBS) Bears general manager Ryan Pace has parted ways with another Phil Emery draft pick, waiving defensive lineman Ego Ferguson on Friday.
A second-round pick in 2014, Ferguson played in just 20 games during his three years with the Bears, posting 36 tackles and two sacks. He missed the entire 2016 season due to a shoulder injury and played in just four games in 2015 after suffering a knee injury.
Since taking over as general manager in 2015, Pace has moved on from three members of the Bears’ 2014 draft class, including fourth-round pick Brock Vereen and sixth-round pick David Fales.
The Bears have added to their defensive line this offseason by signing John Jenkins and Kapron Lewis-Moore and re-signing C.J. Wilson.
