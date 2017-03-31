Brewers Billboard Sparks Concern For Some Drivers

CHICAGO (CBS) — The Milwaukee Brewers have been getting calls from people concerned for the well-being of two men on a billboard.

You may have spotted a Miller Park billboard along I-94 ahead of Opening Day. It was meant to spark some excitement for baseball fans — but it’s doing a little more than that.

“There were a few calls made when the “people” went up there,” said Tyler Barnes, VP of Communications for the Brewers.

The electronic 3-D billboard features two groundskeepers who appear to be pushing back a tarp. They move a little bit each week leading up to the start of the season. When the tarp is fully rolled up, the words “Opening Day” will be revealed.

“They’re not real people,” Barnes said. “Some folks thought that actual people were in some peril up there. We did get a couple of calls on that so that was a little bit of fun. Nobody was ever in peril.”

The billboard has been up for about four weeks and has moved three times. It will move once more before Opening Day — though the Brewers won’t reveal exactly when or how that will happen.