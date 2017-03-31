Bullet-Proof Vests Suggested For Children On South, West Sides

CHICAGO (CBS) — After a violent day in the South Shore neighborhood, a longtime resident questions where the outrage from black activists is.
“I see them coming out always downtown protesting against the police. But never do I see them inside the black community,” he said.
Activist Tio Hardiman of Violence Interrupters visited the South Shore neighborhood after seven people were killed in three separate shootings less than 12 hours apart on Thursday.
Hardiman said he wasn’t joking when he suggested that “young people in the South and West Sides of Chicago be equipped with helmets and bullet-proof vests.”
“Bullets just don’t come from a bullet fairy.”
Chicago’s 9-1-1 operators are supporting this legislation.
There has been a heavy police presence in this neighborhood.