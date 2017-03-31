WATCH LIVE: CBS 2's Derrick Blakley Scheduled To Join White House Press Briefing Via Skype

Bullet-Proof Vests Suggested For Children On South, West Sides

March 31, 2017 1:33 PM By Mike Krauser
Filed Under: Chicago Shootings, Chicago Violence, South Shore Neighborhood, Tio Hardiman

CHICAGO (CBS) — After a violent day in the South Shore neighborhood, a longtime resident questions where the outrage from black activists is.

“I see them coming out always downtown protesting against the police. But never do I see them inside the black community,” he said.

Activist Tio Hardiman of Violence Interrupters visited the South Shore neighborhood after seven people were killed in three separate shootings less than 12 hours apart on Thursday.

Hardiman said he wasn’t joking when he suggested that “young people in the South and West Sides of Chicago be equipped with helmets and bullet-proof vests.”
Doc. Matt Harrington, CEO of Ammo Coding Systems, was with Hardiman. He’s behind legislation that would require ammunition manufacturers to make bullets traceable.

“Bullets just don’t come from a bullet fairy.”

Chicago’s 9-1-1 operators are supporting this legislation.

There has been a heavy police presence in this neighborhood.

More from Mike Krauser

More From CBS Chicago

News Via Email
Podcast Network

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia