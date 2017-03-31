Chance The Rapper: Chicago Bulls To Donate $1 Million For CPS

CHICAGO (CBS) — From Grammy winner to hometown hero for students, Chance the Rapper made a major investment in Chicago’s future.

CBS 2’s Vince Gerasole was present at Robeson High School in Englewood on Friday when the Rapper announced that he’s secured an additional $1 million for creative programs for Chicago Public Schools.

This donation comes from the Chicago Bulls.

“It is my job,” Chance said. “Just as who I am, to bring light and attention to public school funding.”

The Chicago Bulls reportedly were convinced of the difference it could make when Chance personally called Michael Reinsdorf, President and COO of the team.

“We just thought it was a great opportunity to work with an incredible person,” Reinsdorf said.

This is part of Chance’s CPS fundraising effort, and comes after the musician donated $1 million of his own money earlier this month. During that initial press conference at Westcott Elementary School, he said ten CPS will receive $10,000 checks as part of the $1 million donation, starting with Weston Elementary, which is near his childhood home.

“We all know that Illinois’ education system is one of the most underfunded in the nation, which has forced Chicago Public Schools to make drastic cuts,” he said.

The effort is called The New Chance Arts and Literature Fund. The Ingenuity arts organization will help determine how to distribute the funds to schools and students.

A budget stalemate in Springfield has CPS operating at a deficit. Chance unsuccessfully lobbied Gov. Bruce Rauner to reach a compromise.

“I’m frustrated and disappointed in the Governor’s inaction,” Chance said after his meeting with Rauner. “That will not stop me from continuing to do all I can to support Chicago’s most valuable resource — its children.”

So for now, he’s focusing his attention on raising funds himself.

“I like to make my contribution, and I hope the other sides will get the job done,” Chance said.

He said the new funds will be available by next fall.