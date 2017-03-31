CHICAGO (CBS) — A west suburban police chief says a man arrested for drugged driving the other night did something most arrestees don’t do — he thanked police.
Riverside Police Chief Tom Weitzel says 60-year old Michael Mola, an Oak Brook resident, allegedly snorted heroin and ingested Vicodin he did not have a prescription for.
Mola then got behind the wheel of his 2009 Toyota, crossed over Harlem Ave., and overdosed in downtown Riverside, slumping over the steering wheel.
Police used a metal baton to break a window to get to him and paramedics gave Mola three shots of Narcan to save his life.
“I need help,” he said.
Chief Weitzel says Mola is a prime example of someone without a criminal history who gets caught up in heroin addiction.
He added that his village had 136 DUI arrests last year and that 20 percent were for drugged driving — a number he’s seeing going up.
Mola has been charged with drugged driving and possession of a controlled substance.