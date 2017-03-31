North Suburban Singer Dies In Lake Zurich Paving Company Accident

CHICAGO (CBS) — A construction accident took the life of Jack Eiler, who many knew as a singer of classics from Frank Sinatra and Dean Martin to Elvis Presley.
The Lake County coroner said Eiler suffered multiple traumatic injuries after being struck by a piece of paving equipment on Wednesday.
Eiler was a mechanic by trade working for Chicagoland Paving Contractors, 225 Tesler Rd., but his love was performing. He was especially known for singing classic hits.
He performed for seniors and at numerous North Suburban festivals and at the Village Tavern in Long Grove.
Eiler was 58-years-old and was pronounced dead at the scene.