Record Rain Soaked Chicago Area, Prompting Flood Warnings

CHICAGO (CBS) — Thursday’s wet weather in Chicago broke a record, as 1.84 inches of rain fell over the course of the day.

According to the National Weather Service, Thursday’s rainfall was the most ever recorded on March 30 in Chicago, breaking the old record of 1.36 inches in 1949.

The precipitation also was the most rain in one day in Chicago since Sept. 18, 2015, and the most on a calendar day in march since March 19, 1948, when 2.5 inches fell.

The heavy rain has prompted flooding concerns across the area.

A flood warning has been issued for Thorn Creek in south suburban Thornton until late Friday night. As of 9:30 p.m. Thursday, the creek was at 12.2 feet, above the flood stage of 10 feet, causing minor flooding in the area, according to the National Weather Service. The flooding was expected to recede Friday evening, now that storms have cleared out.

A flood warning also was issued for the Des Plaines River near Des Plaines from Friday evening until Saturday morning. As of Thursday night, the river was at 14.1 feet, approaching the flood stage of 15 feet, and expected to continue rising through Friday evening, due to runoff in the area.

Flood advisories also have been issued for the North Branch of the Chicago River near Albany Avenue, for the Little Calumet River in South Holland, and for the Des Plaines River in Riverside.

Flooding shut down Southwest Highway between 131st and 125th streets Friday morning near south suburban Orland Park. Officials expected the road to remain closed for a couple days.