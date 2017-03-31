Semi Crashes Into Wall On Eisenhower Expressway

CHICAGO (CBS) — A semitrailer crashed into a wall Thursday night on the Eisenhower Expressway on the West Side, temporarily closing all inbound lanes.
The crash was reported just after 10 p.m. in the eastbound lanes of Interstate 290 near Pulaski Road, according to Illinois State Police.
When the semitrailer crashed into the wall, it lost the load it was carrying, causing all eastbound lanes of the expressway to be shut down, ISP said. By 1:30 a.m. Friday, all but the two left lanes were reopened.
The driver of the semitrailer was treated for injuries that were not considered life threatening, police said. No other injuries were reported.
