15-Year-Old Boy Shot In Hermosa Neighborhood

CHICAGO (CBS) — A 15-year-old boy was shot Saturday afternoon in the Northwest Side Hermosa neighborhood.
He sustained a gunshot wound to the head and was transported to Illinois Masonic Medical Center in critical condition, police said.
The victim was in an alley on the 2100 block of N. Tripp when he was confronted by two unknown males. One of the offenders then fired multiple shots, striking the victim.
The offenders then fled on foot.
No one is in custody as Area North Detectives are investigating.
No further details were immediately available.