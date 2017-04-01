2 Dead, 3 Wounded In Chicago Weekend Shootings

CHICAGO (CBS) — Two people were killed and at least three others were wounded in shootings across Chicago during the first 15 hours of the weekend.

The most recent homicide happened Saturday morning in the West Pullman neighborhood on the Far South Side. At 6:22 a.m., officers responded to a reported burglary in the 11700 block of South Normal and found a 34-year-old man in the doorway of a home, police said. He had been shot in the head and buttocks and was pronounced dead at the scene. The Cook County medical examiner’s office did not immediately report the fatality, and Area South detectives were investigating the events leading up to the shooting.

Hours earlier, a 21-year-old man was killed Friday afternoon in the South Chicago neighborhood in the first shooting of the weekend. Officers responding to a call of a person shot just before 5 p.m. found him unresponsive with a gunshot wound to his back in the 8700 block of South Saginaw Avenue, police said. The man was pronounced dead at the scene at 5:12 p.m., the Cook County medical examiner’s office said. Officers found a handgun in his waistband.

The most recent nonfatal shooting happened Saturday afternoon in the Northwest Side Hermosa neighborhood. A 15-year-old boy was in an alley about 12:35 p.m. in the 2100 block of North Tripp when he was confronted by two males, according to police. One of them fired shots, hitting the boy in the head, before they both ran away. The boy was taken to Illinois Masonic Medical Center in critical condition.

A 21-year-old man was seriously wounded Saturday morning in a West Englewood shooting on the South Side. He was walking about 9:15 a.m. in the 7200 block of South Paulina when two men shot him multiple times before running east on 72nd Street, police said. The man suffered gunshot wounds to the abdomen and right arm and was taken in serious condition to Advocate Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn.

A 27-year-old man was wounded early Saturday in the Gresham neighborhood on the South Side. About 12:30 a.m., he was at a stop light heading east in the 1400 block of West 83rd Street when another car pulled up and someone inside it opened fire, police said. He was hit in the arm and taken in good condition to Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn.

Thirty-two people were shot in the city last weekend, leaving three dead. Chicago has seen at least 139 homicides so far this year.

