CHICAGO (CBS) — High-end restaurants put out bite-sized gourmet items for the 9th annual Baconfest Chicago on Friday night.
Baconfest Co-Founder Seth Zurer said street fairs simply don’t compare to this “bacon wonderland.” He said the event is expecting 4,000 guests and they will be serving 8,000 pounds of bacon.
“Everywhere you look, there’s a chef who’s honing at a delicious, creative dish,” Zurer said. “It’s like the happiest place on earth. Everybody is here because they love bacon and they want to be in bacon community with one another.”
Everything from beverages and appetizers, to the main course and desserts were made with bacon.
One ticket to the event includes three hours of unlimited (YES) tasting and seven drink tickets, because, you know, bacon makes you thirsty.
Bacon lovers we spoke with said they were enjoying themselves.
Among some of their favorites — the bacon-wrapped hotdog, the super cheesy mac-n-cheese with bacon and walnut bits, and the bourbon bacon carmel corn.
There are an additional two sessions of the Fest on Saturday at the UIC Forum.