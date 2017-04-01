Deaths Of Berwyn Couple Ruled A Homicide

CHICAGO (CBS) — Acting Berwyn Police Chief Michael Cimaglia said officers were called to a home in the 3100 block of S. Oak Park Avenue just before 5:30 a.m.
“Ira Moore, 67-years-old, a Vietnam veteran, and his wife, Tommie Moore, 70-years-old, were discovered deceased on the kitchen floor,” Cimaglia said.
Investigators first believed the couple died in a murder suicide.
“After further investigation, and autopsy results from the Cook County Medical Examiner’s Office, it’s determined that both victims suffered from gunshot wounds to the heads, and both deaths were ruled a homicide.”
A $1,000 reward is being offered to anyone with information about the murders.
Community Activist Andrew Holmes said residents must step up and call police, adding, “the slightest information that you give them may solve this crime.”