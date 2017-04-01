CHICAGO (CBS) — People have been lined up Saturday morning at St. Sabina Catholic Church in Chicago’s Auburn-Gresham neighborhood exchanging guns for gift cards.
Father Michael Pfleger has been hosting gun buy-back programs at St. Sabina for years, but he said this time it’s a little different.
“We wanted to do it on this weekend because on Tuesday is the anniversary of Dr. King’s assassination – killed by a gun.”
People were accumulating before the doors even opened at 10 a.m., exchanging handguns, long guns, junk guns and fully operating guns for $100 gift cards.
“Is there going to be some junk guns? I’m sure,” Father Pfleger said. “But I’ve also watched assault weapons come in. I’ve watched some young brothers come in who want to make a turn in their life and say, ‘I just want to get rid of this.’ We take some guns off the street, and some guns that may have already shot somebody, or may shoot somebody. It’s a good day.”
St. Sabina takes guns anytime, and receive drop offs several times a month.