Vendors To Serve McDonald’s Out Of New Chicago Building

(CBS) — Mayor Emanuel has helped break ground for a $47 million project in the Fulton Market area that will be built mainly to support the new world headquarters of the McDonald’s Corp.
WBBM Political Editor Craig Dellimore reports.
Emanuel joined others Friday to break ground on a 12-story building expected to house vendors and affiliates for McDonald’s.
McDonald’s new world headquarters – the fast-food giant is relocating from the western suburbs — will be a block away.
The Sterling Bay Development Co. is constructing both buildings.
Emanuel says the building announced Friday is expected to bring nearly 1,000 more jobs to the city. It will be completed in late 2018.