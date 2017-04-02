Brain Tumor Treatment Increasing Survival Rate For Patients, Study Finds

CHICAGO (CBS) — Scientists at Northwestern University have found a way to help patients diagnosed with a deadly brain tumor.
Neuro-oncologist, Dr. Roger Stupp, led the study on a new wearable device that sends electric fields through the body to disrupt cell division, causing cancer cells to die.
Median survival has increased from 16 months to 21 months, he said.
Brain cancer patient Joyce Endresen is trying it.
“I am not ashamed to have them on and I don’t care if anybody knows that I have cancer,” she said.
The device is worn on a patient’s shaved head for at least 18 hours a day.