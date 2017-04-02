Chicago Cubs Reveal Opening Day Roster

(CBS) The Chicago Cubs begin defense of their World Series championship Sunday night in St. Louis.
Earlier in the day, the team officially released its Opening Day roster. As expected, outfielder Matt Szczur and infielder Tommy La Stella were both included on it as left-handed reliever Brian Duensing opens the season on the disabled list. That leaves the Cubs with a seven-man bullpen and just one lefty in relief early in the year.
You can listen to the Cubs-Cardinals opener on 670 The Score on Sunday night. Pregame starts at 7 p.m., with first pitch set for 7:35 p.m./