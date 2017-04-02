Cubs Set Opening Night Lineup Vs. Cardinals

(CBS) Joe Maddon’s first lineup of the 2017 season features Jason Heyward starting in center field, Ben Zobrist in right field, Javier Baez manning second base and pitcher Jon Lester batting eighth.
The Cubs open their season in St. Louis against the rival Cardinals, with Lester on the mound for the opener.
First pitch from Cardinals starter Carlos Martinez comes at 7:30. The game can be heard on 670 The Score.
Here is the Cubs’ first lineup of the new season:
1.) Kyle Schwarber, LF
2.) Kris Bryant, 3B
3.) Anthony Rizzo, 1B
4.) Ben Zobrist, RF
5.) Addison Russell, SS
6.) Jason Heyward, CF
7.) Willson Contreras, C
8.) Jon Lester, P
9.) Javier Baez, 2B