Four Dead, 11 Wounded In Chicago Weekend Shootings

CHICAGO (CBS) — Four men were killed and at least 11 others have been wounded in shootings across Chicago since Friday evening.

The most recent fatal shooting happened Sunday afternoon in the South Side Auburn Gresham neighborhood. Four people were inside a car in the 8200 block of South Ada at 12:30 p.m. when shots rang out and the vehicle fled the scene, according to Chicago Police.

Two passengers in the car realized they’d been shot and the driver stopped the car in the 8400 block of South Aberdeen. A 19-year-old man was shot once in the back and a 20-year-old man was shot twice in the back. Both victims were taken to Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn, where the older man was pronounced dead and the younger man was listed in critical condition.

Another man was shot to death late Saturday in the Austin neighborhood on the West Side, according to Chicago Police. The 23-year-old was sitting in a parked vehicle in the 5200 block of West Chicago at 11:40 p.m. when two males walked up and shot him in the head and chest before running away. The man, whose name has not yet been released, was pronounced dead at the scene.

At 6:22 a.m. Saturday, officers responded to a report of a burglary and found a 34-year-old man in the doorway of a home in the 11700 block of South Normal in the West Pullman neighborhood on the Far South Side. He had been shot in the head and buttocks and was pronounced dead at the scene at 7:09 a.m., according to police and the medical examiner’s office. His identity was not released Saturday and Area South detectives were investigating the events leading up to the shooting.

Just before 5 p.m. Friday in the first shooting of the weekend, a 21-year-old man was killed in the South Chicago neighborhood. Officers responding to a call of a person shot found him unresponsive with a gunshot wound to his back in the 8700 block of South Saginaw Avenue. The man was pronounced dead at the scene at 5:12 p.m., authorities said. Officers found a handgun in his waistband. His name has not been released.

The most recent nonfatal shooting happened Sunday afternoon in the South Shore neighborhood. A 47-year-old man was in the 7800 block of South Kingston at 2:05 p.m. when three males walked up and announced a robbery, police said. The victim tried to run away and was shot in the leg. The males approached him again and stole his property before running away. He was taken to Northwestern Memorial Hospital in good condition.

At least nine other people have been wounded in shootings across the city this weekend.

Thirty-two people were shot in the city last weekend, leaving three dead. Chicago has seen at least 141 homicides so far this year.

