Full List Of ACM Award Winners 2017

The 52st Academy of Country Music Awards take place tonight (April 2) from T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas.

The show is hosted by Luke Bryan and Dierks Bentley and will feature performances by Jason Aldean, Kelsea Ballerini, Dierks Bentley, Brothers Osborne, Luke Bryan, Lady Antebellum, Sam Hunt, Miranda Lambert, Chris Stapleton and many more.

See the full list of winners below (we’ll show all the nominees in a category; when the winner is announced, we’ll bold their name).

ENTERTAINER OF THE YEAR

Jason Aldean

Luke Bryan

Florida Georgia Line

Carrie Underwood

Keith Urban

MALE VOCALIST OF THE YEAR

Jason Aldean

Dierks Bentley

Thomas Rhett

Chris Stapleton

Keith Urban

FEMALE VOCALIST OF THE YEAR

Kelsea Ballerini

Miranda Lambert

Maren Morris

Kacey Musgraves

Carrie Underwood

VOCAL DUO OF THE YEAR

Big & Rich

Brothers Osborne

Dan + Shay

Florida Georgia Line

Maddie & Tae

VOCAL GROUP OF THE YEAR

Eli Young Band

Lady Antebellum

Little Big Town

Old Dominion

Rascal Flatts

NEW MALE VOCALIST OF THE YEAR

Kane Brown

Chris Janson

Chris Lane

Jon Pardi

Brett Young

NEW FEMALE VOCALIST OF THE YEAR

Lauren Alaina

Cam

Brandy Clark

Maren Morris

NEW VOCAL DUO OR GROUP OF THE YEAR

A Thousand Horses

Brothers Osborne

Dan + Shay

LOCASH

Maddie & Tae

ALBUM OF THE YEAR

Black – Dierks Bentley

Dig Your Roots – Florida Georgia Line

HERO – Maren Morris

Ripcord – Keith Urban

The Weight of These Wings – Miranda Lambert

SINGLE OF THE YEAR

Blue Ain’t Your Color – Keith Urban

H.O.L.Y. – Florida Georgia Line

Humble And Kind – Tim McGraw

My Church – Maren Morris

Vice – Miranda Lambert

SONG OF THE YEAR

Blue Ain’t Your Color – Keith Urban

Die A Happy Man – Thomas Rhett

Humble And Kind – Tim McGraw

Kill A Word – Eric Church Featuring Rhiannon Giddens

Tennessee Whiskey – Chris Stapleton

Vice – Miranda Lambert

VIDEO OF THE YEAR

Fire Away – Chris Stapleton

Forever Country – Artists of Then, Now & Forever

Humble And Kind – Tim McGraw

Peter Pan – Kelsea Ballerini

Vice – Miranda Lambert

SONGWRITER OF THE YEAR

Ashley Gorley

Luke Laird

Hillary Lindsey

Shane McAnally

Lori McKenna

VOCAL EVENT OF THE YEAR

Different For Girls – Dierks Bentley Featuring Elle King

Forever Country – Artists of Then, Now & Forever

May We All – Florida Georgia Line Featuring Tim McGraw

Setting The World On Fire – Kenny Chesney Featuring P!nk

Think Of You – Chris Young Featuring Cassadee Pope

