Man Killed In Woodstock Hit-And-Run Crash

WOODSTOCK (CBS) — A 43-year-old man was killed in a hit-and-run crash Thursday night in northwest suburban Woodstock.
Officers were called about 9:45 p.m. when Daniel P. Anderson was struck by a vehicle that drove off afterwards at the intersection of Route 14 and Lake Shore Drive, according to Woodstock police.
Anderson was taken to Centegra Memorial Medical Center in Woodstock where he was pronounced dead at 10:56 p.m.
An autopsy on Friday showed Anderson died from blunt force trauma to his head and abdomen, according to the McHenry County coroner’s office.
Just before the crash, Woodstock police received a report of a male matching Anderson’s description walking east in the middle of the westbound lane of Route 14, police said.
Police said Sunday that after reviewing surveillance video in the area and other evidence gathered at the scene, they are looking for a red sedan.
Witnesses at the scene initially described the vehicle as medium-to-dark colored truck, possibly a pickup, that could have had a lighting system on the roof.
After the crash, the driver continued west on Route 14 towards Route 47.
The crash is being investigated by the Major Crash Assistance Team. Anyone with information should call Woodstock police at (815) 338-2131.
