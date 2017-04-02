White Sox Finalize Roster For Opening Day

(CBS) The White Sox made a series of moves Sunday as they finalized their 25-man roster ahead of their season opener against the Tigers on Monday afternoon.
Chicago officially placed left-hander Carlos Rodon (left biceps bursitis), right-hander Juan Minaya (right abdominal strain) and outfielder Charlie Tilson (stress reaction in right foot) on the 10-day disabled list. The White Sox also purchased the contracts of infielder Cody Asche, catcher Geovany Soto and right-hander Anthony Swarzak.
On Saturday, the White Sox had reassigned right-hander Zack Burdi, infielder Everth Cabrera, infielder Nicky Delmonico, infielder Danny Hayes, outfielder Rymer Liriano and catcher Kevan Smith to minor league camp.
With that, the team’s 25-man roster is set:
Pitchers
Dylan Covey
Miguel Gonzalez
Derek Holland
Dan Jennings
Nate Jones
Jake Petricka
Zach Putnam
Jose Quintana
David Robertson
James Shields
Anthony Swarzak
Michael Ynoa
Catchers
Omar Narvaez
Geovany Soto
Infielders
Jose Abreu
Tim Anderson
Matt Davidson
Todd Frazier
Tyler Saladino
Yolmer Sanchez
Outfielders
Cody Asche
Melky Cabrera
Leury Garcia
Jacob May
Designated hitter
Avisail Garcia