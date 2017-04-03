6 Dead, 17 Wounded In Chicago Weekend Shootings

CHICAGO (CBS) — Six people were killed and at least 17 others have been wounded in shootings across Chicago since Friday evening.

The most recent fatal shooting happened Sunday afternoon in the East Garfield Park neighborhood on the West Side, leaving two men dead and another four wounded. The six men were standing in a group at 4:33 p.m. in the 3500 block of West Van Buren when a white, four-door sedan, possibly a Cherolet Impala, pulled up and multiple people got out and started shooting, according to Chicago Police. Two of the men, ages 27 and 23, were shot in the chest and taken to Stroger Hospital, where they were pronounced dead just after 5 p.m., according to police and the Cook County medical examiner’s office. A 23-year-old man was shot in the back; a 24-year-old man was shot in the chest, back and leg; and a man in his 20s was shot in the chest. They were all taken in critical condition to Stroger Hospital. The sixth man, 26, suffered a gunshot wound in his right leg and was taken to Mount Sinai Hospital in good condition.

A 20-year-old man was shot to death about four hours earlier in the South Side Auburn Gresham neighborhood. Four people were inside a car in the 8200 block of South Ada at 12:30 p.m. when shots rang out and the vehicle fled the scene, police said. Two passengers in the car realized they’d been shot and the driver stopped the car in the 8400 block of South Aberdeen. A 19-year-old man was shot once in the back, and a 20-year-old man was shot twice in the back. Both victims were taken to Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn, where the older man was pronounced dead at 1:15 p.m., according to the medical examiner’s office. The younger man was listed in critical condition.

Another man was shot to death late Saturday in the Austin neighborhood on the West Side, according to Chicago Police. The 23-year-old was sitting in a parked vehicle in the 5200 block of West Chicago at 11:40 p.m. when two males walked up and shot him in the head and chest before running away. The man, whose name has not yet been released, was pronounced dead at the scene at 12:33 a.m. Sunday, according to police and the medical examiner’s office.

At 6:22 a.m. Saturday, officers responded to a report of a burglary and found a 34-year-old man in the doorway of a home in the 11700 block of South Normal in the West Pullman neighborhood on the Far South Side. He had been shot in the head and buttocks and was pronounced dead at the scene at 7:09 a.m., according to police and the medical examiner’s office. His identity was not released Saturday and Area South detectives were investigating the events leading up to the shooting.

Just before 5 p.m. Friday in the first shooting of the weekend, a 21-year-old man was killed in the South Chicago neighborhood. Officers responding to a call of a person shot found him unresponsive with a gunshot wound to his back in the 8700 block of South Saginaw Avenue. The man was pronounced dead at the scene at 5:12 p.m., authorities said. Officers found a handgun in his waistband. His name has not been released.

The most recent nonfatal shooting happened Sunday night in the Avalon Park neighborhood on the South Side. A 17-year-old boy was walking on the sidewalk about 9:40 p.m. in the 1500 block of East 83rd Street when people fired shots from a light-colored sedan, striking him in the right leg, police said. The boy was taken to Northwester Memorial Hospital, where his condition was stabilized.

At least 11 other people have been wounded in shootings across the city this weekend.

Thirty-two people were shot in the city last weekend, leaving three dead. Chicago has seen at least 141 homicides so far this year.

(Source: Sun-Times Media Wire © Chicago Sun-Times 2017. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)