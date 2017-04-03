CBS Chicago Culinary Kitchen Top Chef C.J. Jacobson is LIVE WATCH NOW

Blackhawks’ Artemi Panarin Named NHL’s 1st Star Of The Week

April 3, 2017 12:01 PM
Filed Under: Artemi Panarin, Chicago Blackhawks

(CBS) Blackhawks winger Artemi Panarin has been named the NHL’s “First Star of the Week.”

Panarin paced the league with five goals last week across four games while also adding an assist. His week was highlighted by scoring two goals in a 3-1 win against the Blue Jackets on Friday night.

Panarin’s performances helped the Blackhawks clinch the top seed in the Western Conference, giving them home-ice advantage in the first three rounds of the playoffs.

Capitals winger Marcus Johansson and Oilers goalie Cam Talbot were the other stars of the week.

More From CBS Chicago

News Via Email
Podcast Network

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia