Blackhawks’ Artemi Panarin Named NHL’s 1st Star Of The Week

(CBS) Blackhawks winger Artemi Panarin has been named the NHL’s “First Star of the Week.”
Panarin paced the league with five goals last week across four games while also adding an assist. His week was highlighted by scoring two goals in a 3-1 win against the Blue Jackets on Friday night.
Panarin’s performances helped the Blackhawks clinch the top seed in the Western Conference, giving them home-ice advantage in the first three rounds of the playoffs.
Capitals winger Marcus Johansson and Oilers goalie Cam Talbot were the other stars of the week.