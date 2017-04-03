CBS Chicago Culinary Kitchen Top Chef C.J. Jacobson is LIVE WATCH NOW

Carl Sandburg Middle School Honors Death Of 13-Year-Old Student

April 3, 2017 11:04 AM By Bernie Tafoya
Filed Under: Carl Sandburg Middle School, fatal car accident, Moment Of Silence, Mundelein

CHICAGO (CBS) — Students and staff at Carl Sandburg Middle School in Mundelein are holding a moment of silence Monday morning in memory of a 13-year-old student who was killed after being hit by a vehicle Friday night, according to the Daily Herald.

Vernon Hills police said Adrian Marinez was crossing a busy road near Milwaukee Ave. when he was struck.

He died early Saturday at Lutheran General Hospital in Park Ridge.

Counselors are being made available at the middle school to anyone who may need one.

Police are still investing the accident, but so far, no tickets have been issued to the 16-year-old driver.

Police say alcohol, drugs and a cell phone do not appear to have played a role.

 

More from Bernie Tafoya

More From CBS Chicago

News Via Email
Podcast Network

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia