Carl Sandburg Middle School Honors Death Of 13-Year-Old Student

CHICAGO (CBS) — Students and staff at Carl Sandburg Middle School in Mundelein are holding a moment of silence Monday morning in memory of a 13-year-old student who was killed after being hit by a vehicle Friday night, according to the Daily Herald.
Vernon Hills police said Adrian Marinez was crossing a busy road near Milwaukee Ave. when he was struck.
He died early Saturday at Lutheran General Hospital in Park Ridge.
Counselors are being made available at the middle school to anyone who may need one.
Police are still investing the accident, but so far, no tickets have been issued to the 16-year-old driver.
Police say alcohol, drugs and a cell phone do not appear to have played a role.