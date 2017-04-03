Chicago High School Teams Up With Tech Incubator

CHICAGO (CBS) — A previously “phased-out” public high school will now be the home of an entrepreneurial class.
WBBM Political Editor Craig Dellimore has the story from Chicago City Hall.
Walter Dyett in Bronzeville was re-born as a high school for the arts with a new freshman class last September. Now, Public Schools Chief Education Officer Janice Jackson says the school is teaming up with the tech incubator 1871 to create a seminar on what it takes to be an entrepreneur.
Principal Beulah McLloyd thanked 1871 CEO Howard Tullman, who says there are a lot more to thank going forward. Companies are donating furniture and equipment. Entrepreneurs from 1871 plan to help out too.
Mayor Emanuel says learning how to start and run a business is key for young people. Even arts-oriented individuals can use good business skills, he says.