Hall Of Fame Chicago Blues Guitarist Lonnie Brooks Dies

CHICAGO (CBS) — Legendary blues musician Lonnie Brooks, who started his career in Texas, but fell in love with his adopted hometown “Sweet Home Chicago,” has died at age 83.

His family confirmed the famed guitarist died Saturday night in Chicago.

Lonnie Brooks was born Lee Baker in Louisiana in 1933. He started playing guitar in Port Arthur, Texas, in the 50’s, under the name Guitar Junior.

He didn’t pick up the name Lonnie Brooks until he moved to Chicago in 1960.

Brooks played in a number of clubs around town, and played guitar on songs produced by such Chicago labels as Alligator Records, Chess Records, and Vee-Jay records.

His 1980 recording of Robert Johnson’s “Sweet Home Chicago” became an instant hit.

He toured with blues legends BB King, Koko Taylor, and Buddy Guy.

Brooks was inducted into the Blues Hall Of Fame in Memphis in 2010.

He passed on his love of the blues to his two sons, who followed in his footsteps to become blues guitarists.