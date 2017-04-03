“It Got Grandma!” Chimpanzee Flings Poop At Zoo Crowd

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (CBS) — Don’t make that chimp mad!
A crowd, especially one grandmother, received quite a surpise at the John Ball Zoo in Grand Rapids, Michigan on Sunday.
A chimpanzee seemed a bit irritated Sunday with the visiting crowd at its enclosure and decided to take matters into its own hands. In preparing for its revenge, the chimp can be seen hyping itself up before launching poop at the crowd on the other side of the short glass barrier.
The crowd laughed and shrieked, but one woman did not find the revenge to be entertaining — she was struck right in the nose with a chunk of the flung feces. Someone off camera yelled, “it got grandma!”
Erin Vargo, an employee of John Ball Zoo, captured the video and posted it to Facebook.
“So Jake and I thought we were going to have an average day at the zoo… turns out it would be the day of the funniest thing I’ve ever seen in my entire life. I’m seriously dying of laughter. And I can’t believe I got it on video. Just watch… Feel free to share #ItGotGrandma,” Vargo posted on Facebook with the video.
Someone posted the video to YouTube on Sunday and it already received over 299,000 views and is currently No. 10 on YouTube’s trending list.