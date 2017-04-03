CBS Chicago Culinary Kitchen Top Chef C.J. Jacobson is LIVE WATCH NOW

Many Lake County Roads Will Receive Facelifts This Construction Season

April 3, 2017 11:39 AM By Bernie Tafoya
Filed Under: Lake County

CHICAGO (CBS) — The Lake County Division of Transportation will have to make due with fewer dollars again.

It has $94 million for roadwork this year, more than half is from last year and it is for two major projects – reconstruction of Deerfield Rd. and Washington St.

In the Round Lake area, there will be a big project on Cedar Rd., from route 120 to Nippersink.

“We’re going to be reconstructing from two lanes to three lanes to accommodate a center turn lane,” said Lake Country DOT Spokeswoman Brooke Hooker. “We’re also adding in a new, multi-use path that will connect to the forest preserve.”

Hooker said most of the remaining dollars will go towards resurfacing roads, and on eight of the 17 projects, bike shoulders will be added.

