PHOTOS: Animals At The Shedd Aquarium Celebrate The Start Of Baseball Season

CHICAGO (CBS) — Baseball season has officially begun and the animals at the Shedd Aquarium are “o-fish-ally” welcoming back Chicago baseball ahead of the two teams’ opening days.

From penguins to otters and all the animals in between, the Shedd Aquarium is welcoming Chicago’s two favorite baseball teams on both the North and South Side by sporting team colors, enjoying enrichment treats and showing off their skills.

While baseball teams train in the spring before heading into a new season, the animals at the Shedd train year-round.

“Through training and enrichment sessions, the animals create deeper bonds with Shedd’s animal care experts and receive physical exercise and mental stimulation. In addition, the training teaches the animals to cooperate in their own health care making the regular exams and check-ups easy for our expert staff. All Shedd’s training, which is a crucial aspect of animal care, is done through positive reinforcement,” the aquarium said in a statement.

Whether it is training sessions or enrichment programs, the Shedd Aquarium’s full roster is ready for game days, cheering on their favorite teams all season long.

Check out the photos below!

The Chicago Cubs kicked off their season in St. Louis on Sunday, April 2. Their season home-opener is Monday, April 10, where they will take on the LA Dodgers at the newly renovated Wrigley Field.

The Chicago White Sox kicked off their season in Milwaukee on Saturday, April 1. Their season home-opener is Monday, April 3, where they will take on the Detroit Tigers at the newly named Guaranteed Rate Field.