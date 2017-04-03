PHOTOS: Animals At The Shedd Aquarium Celebrate The Start Of Baseball Season

CHICAGO (CBS) — Baseball season has officially begun and the animals at the Shedd Aquarium are “o-fish-ally” welcoming back Chicago baseball ahead of the two teams’ opening days.
From penguins to otters and all the animals in between, the Shedd Aquarium is welcoming Chicago’s two favorite baseball teams on both the North and South Side by sporting team colors, enjoying enrichment treats and showing off their skills.
While baseball teams train in the spring before heading into a new season, the animals at the Shedd train year-round.
“Through training and enrichment sessions, the animals create deeper bonds with Shedd’s animal care experts and receive physical exercise and mental stimulation. In addition, the training teaches the animals to cooperate in their own health care making the regular exams and check-ups easy for our expert staff. All Shedd’s training, which is a crucial aspect of animal care, is done through positive reinforcement,” the aquarium said in a statement.
Whether it is training sessions or enrichment programs, the Shedd Aquarium’s full roster is ready for game days, cheering on their favorite teams all season long.
Check out the photos below!
Shedd Aquarium’s Amphibians mascot sports red and blue to root for the north side team! (Photo credit: ©Shedd Aquarium)
Sea lion Ty practices his training behaviors by saluting the Chicago team on their Opening Day! (Photo credit: ©Shedd Aquarium)
You otter know… sea otters eat 25 percent of their body weight daily so it only makes sense that Shedd’s sea otters enjoy treats while cheering on Chicago baseball. (Photo credit: ©Shedd Aquarium)
Shedd Aquarium’s sea otters enjoy their enrichment decked out in blue and red in support of the north side team! (Photo credit: ©Shedd Aquarium)
Shedd’s rescue dog, Dory, is out-of-the-park excited to welcome back Chicago baseball! Did you know that Shedd’s Animal Response Team makes a difference on land, too, specifically rescuing dogs from area shelters? (Photo credit: ©Shedd Aquarium)
Although she is one of the newer additions to Shedd Aquarium’s rescue dogs, Peach, is following her fellow canine friends in cheering on Chicago for Opening Day. Peach, and our other rescues, demonstrate the good work the Animal Response Team does and encourages guests to adopt pets from local shelters. (Photo credit: ©Shedd Aquarium)
One of Shedd Aquarium’s rockhopper penguins is ready for a new season of baseball. (Photo credit: ©Shedd Aquarium)
Christy Sterling, supervisor of marine mammals, and our Magellanic penguins prove to be #1 fans. (Photo credit: ©Shedd Aquarium)
Christy Sterling, supervisor of marine mammals, sports black and white with one of Shedd Aquarium’s Magellanic penguins showing support for our south side baseball team. (Photo credit: ©Shedd Aquarium)
The Chicago Cubs kicked off their season in St. Louis on Sunday, April 2. Their season home-opener is Monday, April 10, where they will take on the LA Dodgers at the newly renovated Wrigley Field.
The Chicago White Sox kicked off their season in Milwaukee on Saturday, April 1. Their season home-opener is Monday, April 3, where they will take on the Detroit Tigers at the newly named Guaranteed Rate Field.