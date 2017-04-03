Woman Attacked In Portable Toilet At Indiana Park

(CBS) – A 27-year-old woman was sexually assaulted in a portable toilet over the weekend at a popular park in northwest Indiana.
It happened Saturday afternoon at the Imagination Glen park in Portage.
CBS 2’s Suzanne Le Mignot reports.
Portage Police Chief Troy Williams says a male suspect pulled a gun on a woman as she tried to leave the portable restroom. He pushed her back inside and sexually assaulted her. During the assault, the woman was able to get away and call 9-1-1.
“A very traumatic experience. She is in our thoughts and prayers, and we are doing everything to bring resolution to this case for her,” Williams says.
Police have a detailed physical description of the suspect: He is white, around 5 feet, 7 inches tall, up to 180 pounds and 25 to 30 years old; he has a dark tattoo wrapping around his left forearm. He wore a skull-shaped ring. The vehicle police are looking for is a black Mitsubishi Outlander or ASX, with a front Harley Davidson license plate.
The attack has those living nearby and who come to the park on edge.
“My kids were playing soccer here last year,” Eddie Escalante of Portage says. “I hope they catch him.”