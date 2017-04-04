A Kyle Schwarber Spring Training Homer Hit A Clydesdale Horse

April 4, 2017 12:05 PM
(CBS) From depositing a ball into the Allegheny River to hammering a ball to the top of the Wrigley Field scoreboard during the 2015 playoffs, Cubs slugger Kyle Schwarber has been known to hit prodigious home runs.

To less fanfare, he hit another notable blast this year in spring training — one that drilled a horse.

“I hit a Clydesdale in the butt,” Schwarber told the Daily Herald.

Schwarber eventually received a horseshoe of the said Clydesdale as a momento for the occasion and has had it hanging at his locker for good luck.

Check out CSN Chicago for the full story.

 

