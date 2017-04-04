After The Bell: Cooper Hefner Talks ‘American Playboy’ Series, Future Of Company

(CBS) — On April 9, businessman, playboy and Chicago native Hugh Hefner turns 91.
His life has been compressed into 10 hourlong episodes of the appropriately titled “American Playboy: The Hugh Hefner Story” that begins playing on Amazon Prime.
WBBM’s Andy Giersher sat down with Cooper Hefner, son of Hugh Hefner and Playboy’s new Chief Creative Officer, to discuss the series and Cooper’s new role in the company his father founded.
Cooper Hefner says Playboy today is focusing on digital platforms, rather than the published magazine that gave the company its foundation. He said he wouldn’t be surprised if Playboy Clubs are revived in some way for today’s Millennial generation.