All Aboard “The Joliet Rocket!”

CHICAGO (CBS) — Train aficionados are being offered a chance for a rare treat in a couple of months — the chance to ride a train being pulled by a vintage steam locomotive.

Preparations are already underway as “The Joliet Rocket” gears up to make four trips between June 17th and 18th.

The 1940’s steam locomotive pulls vintage rail cars from the 40’s and 50’s and runs from Joliet to the LaSalle Street Station in Chicago, where there will be entertainment, food and even some vintage cocktails.

“When we operate these trips, we have people come from all over the world, all 50 states, to ride behind it,” said Kelly Lynch from the Fort Wayne Railroad Historical Society, which owns the locomotive and runs excursions to help pay for its upkeep. “The crowds that follow it around are just insane. Our people on the train usually say they feel like rock stars.”

Lynch said midway through the excursions, the train will stop and let passengers off on a platform. The train will then run by the station, allowing passengers to get pictures and videos of the moving train.

Tickets cost between $100 and $250 and is four-and-a-half hours round trip.

Lynch said tickets went on sale last week and are half sold already.