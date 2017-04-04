Chicago Police: Arrest Made In South Shore Quadruple Murder

(CBS) — Chicago police have announced an arrest in the South Shore shooting that left four men dead last week.
Chicago Police Department spokesperson Anthony Guglielmi tweeted the update Tuesday evening, but did not offer details. He said a news conference was planned for 11 a.m. Wednesday at Chicago Police headquarters.
The four men were gunned down Thursday afternoon at Nadia Fish & Chicken, on the 2700 block of East 75th Street. Police said a man walked up to the restaurant and opened fire.
Two of the murdered men were brothers who were visiting their mother, an employee of the restaurant.
The fatal shooting was part of a bloody day in the South Shore neighborhood. Earlier Thursday, police found a pregnant woman fatally shot in an apartment. That night, two more people were fatally shot in an incident Police Supt. Eddie Johnson said may have been connected to the four deaths. He said those two incidents appeared to be gang-related.