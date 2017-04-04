Does Surveillance Video Hold Key To South Loop Carjackings?

(CBS) — Police say it could be a new clue in the search for robbery suspects in the Bronzeville area: video of men jumping out of a Chrysler.
CBS 2’s Dana Kozlov reports.
Steve Capers’ home security video of a man vandalizing his car was troubling enough when it happened in February.
Now, it’s taken on potentially new significance.
Capers watched a CBS 2 story Monday about two March 29 carjackings in the South Loop by two men driving a Chrysler Sebring. The Bronzeville resident had a sudden realization.
Capers showed his wife and she agreed. So, he took the footage to a detective at the First District police station.
Capers’ wife also posted the video on the South Loop Neighborhood Watch Facebook page, one of several groups now dedicated to keeping area residents informed about crime.
Chicago police confirm the detective is reviewing the video to see if there is a possible connection to the carjacking incidents last week.