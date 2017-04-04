Ex-Bear Martellus Bennett Among Those Whose Donations Fund Morgan Park Basketball Team’s Championship Rings

(CBS) Donations by former Bears tight end Martellus Bennett and others have paved the way for Morgan Park’s state title-winning boys’ basketball team to purchase championship rings, the school announced.
The Mustangs won won the 3A state title in March against Fenwick, but neither the school nor CPS had the financial resources for the players, coaches and staff to get championship rings. Athletic director Michael Berger made a plea on Twitter asking for help in late March, and on Tuesday the school announced Bennett, comedian Hannibal Buress and Fenwick — again, the losing team — were among those whose generous donations helped the Mustangs get championship rings.
Bennett played for the Bears from 2013 to 2015 before being a part of the Patriots’ championship team this past season. He recently signed with the Packers.