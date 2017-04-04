Facebook Rape Victim Threatened With Dog Attack, Prosecutor Says In Juvenile Court

(CBS) — Disturbing new details emerged in court Tuesday of a teen girl’s sexual assault that was viewed on Facebook Live last month.

The information came to light as the second suspect arrested in the case appeared in juvenile court, CBS 2’s Mai Martinez reports.

Inside Courtroom 7 at the Cook County Juvenile Center, the 15-year-old suspect — a school athlete — stood quietly before a judge to hear the charges he’s facing: four counts of aggravated criminal sexual assault; three counts of manufacturing child pornography; and three counts of dissemination of child pornography.

According to the prosecutor, the 15-year-old suspect and a 14-year-old accomplice met the victim in a park on March 19 and lured her to a house.

She was taken to the basement where she was sexually assaulted on a bed by both suspects as others watched and recorded video of it.

According to the prosecutor, at one point, the 14-year-old suspect held the victim’s legs down and told her she could “have sex the easy way or the hard way.”

The prosecutor says the suspects also threatened to sic a pit bull on the victim if she tried to leave.

The suspect’s mother and guardian were at the hearing, but did not want to talk to the media.

Community activist Andrew Holmes has this message for anyone else involved in the attack:

“Don’t run. Just stand up and be held accountable for what happened in that basement.”

The judge at the hearing said this is one of the most serious cases she’s seen and ordered the suspect held in juvenile detention until trial.

Police are still working to identify other suspects in this case.