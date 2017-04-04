Jake Arrieta, Kris Bryant To Rotate As Weekly Cubs Guests On Bernstein & Goff Show

(CBS) Reigning National League MVP Kris Bryant and former Cy Young winner Jake Arrieta will rotate as weekly Cubs guests on the Bernstein & Goff Show on 670 The Score throughout the 2017 season.
Bryant and Arrieta will rotate as the guest week to week. The days and time slots that the two will join the show will vary, depending on the Cubs’ schedule that includes many afternoon games and Arrieta’s pitching schedule.
“It’s an extreme honor to welcome a league MVP and a recent Cy Young award winner to the Score team, and it’s beyond a grand slam for the Score brand,” WSCR program director Mitch Rosen said. “The content Kris and Jake will add to the Bernstein and Goff show will bring the audience into the clubhouse, on the field and other places the average fan can’t experience.”
Additionally, Cubs manager Joe Maddon will once again have a weekly hit on 670 The Score, joining the Spiegel and Parkins Show at noon on Tuesdays. Pitching coach Chris Bosio will join the Mully & Hanley Show on Wednesdays at 8 a.m.
All Cubs regular-season and postseason games can be heard on 670 The Score.