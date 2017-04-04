Lisa Madigan Highlighting Recalls Of Children’s Products

April 4, 2017 11:13 AM By Craig Dellimore
Filed Under: Illinois Attorney General Lisa Madigan, Kids in Danger, Product Recall

CHICAGO (CBS) — Illinois Attorney General Lisa Madigan is joining safety advocates sounding a warning about the lack of timely recalls on products sold for children.

Madigan says parents need to be aware there’s a growing number of these dangerous products on the market.

“We saw a significant increase in the number of recalls and injuries from children’s products just last year. And that’s after we had seen a pretty substantial decrease in those recalls.”

Nancy Coles, Executive Director of the Chicago-based non-profit Kids in Danger, said their concerns reside in how long it’s taking some companies to recall the high-risk products.

“Pacific Cycle recalled two stroller models who’s wheels came off, after 132 incidents that resulted in 215 injuries because often both the child and the caregiver was injured,” Coles said.

Madigan urges parents to visit the Kids in Danger website, or her office’s website, to see what products have been taken off the market.

More from Craig Dellimore

More From CBS Chicago

News Via Email
Podcast Network
Free Weather App!

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia