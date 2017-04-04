Man Shot In Brighton Park

CHICAGO (CBS) — A man was shot early Tuesday in the Brighton Park neighborhood on the Southwest Side.
About 4:40 a.m., the 26-year-old was at a gas station in the 3600 block of South Kedzie when someone fired shots, striking him in the shoulder and arm, according to Chicago Police.
He was taken in serious condition to Mount Sinai Hospital, police said.
