Meanwhile In Memphis, A Giraffe Not Named April Had A Baby

CHICAGO (CBS) — For days, if not weeks, the Internet has been waiting for April the giraffe to have her baby.
Meanwhile, today in Memphis, a giraffe actually had a baby.
Video evidence captured by the Fox station shows the amazing–if not somewhat graphic–event.
Zoo spokeswoman Lauren Doty told Fox 13, the first time mom and baby have been moved to their own barn to allow time for them to bond.
For those of you who have spent hours waiting for April to deliver, a word of caution.
It seems to happen really fast.