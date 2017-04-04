Pope Francis Prays For “Healing” For Victims Of Violence In Chicago

CHICAGO (CBS) — Chicago’s continuing problems with gun violence have caught the attention of Pope Francis, who has told Cardinal Blase Cupich he is praying for “healing and reconciliation.”

“Please convey to the people of Chicago that they have been on my mind and in my prayers. I know that many families have lost loved ones to violence. I am close to them, I share in their grief, and pray that they may experience healing and reconciliation through God’s grace,” the pope wrote in a letter to the cardinal on Tuesday.

Shootings and homicides in Chicago skyrocketed in 2016, with more than 760 murders, the highest number in 19 years. There were more than 4,300 people shot last year in Chicago, an increase of about 1,300 over 2015.

While Chicago Police have said shootings are down about 15 percent this year compared to the first three months of 2016, and homicides are down about 4 percent, there still have been more than 750 shooting victims and nearly 150 homicides.

Pope Francis said he supports the commitment Cupich and other local leaders have made to promoting nonviolence, and noted the cardinal has invited people to walk for peace on Good Friday, April 14.

“As I make my own Way of the Cross in Rome that day, I will accompany you in prayer, as well as all those who walk with you and who have suffered violence in the city,” he wrote.

The pope also lamented the “discrimination, indifference, injustice, and violence” suffered by minorities and the poor, saying they should be treated as brothers and sisters.

“A culture of nonviolence is not an unattainable dream, but a path that has produced decisive results. The consistent practice of nonviolence has broken barriers, bound wounds, healed nations – and it can heal Chicago,” he wrote.

“I pray that the people of your beautiful city never lose hope, that they work together to become builders of peace, showing future generations the true power of love,” he added.