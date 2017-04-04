Portion Of Red Line Rerouted After Person Killed By Train At Grand

(STMW) — A person was fatally struck by a CTA Red Line train Tuesday afternoon on the Near North Side.
The person was struck by a train at the Grand station at 521 N. State St., according to Fire Media Affairs. A “prolonged recovery” was anticipated; the victim was dead, fire officials tweeted.
Red Line trains have been rerouted to the elevated tracks between Fullerton and Cermak, according to the CTA.
